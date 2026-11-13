'Bojack Horseman', 'Triptank' director Michael John Roberts passes away at 46 

Michael John Roberts, an animator, producer and director who worked on popular animated shows including 'Bojack Horseman' and 'Triptank' passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 46. 

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 17:01 IST
'Bojack Horseman', 'Triptank' director Michael John Roberts passes away at 46 
Michael J Roberts (Photo/Michael J Roberts family). Image Credit: ANI

Michael John Roberts, an animator, producer and director who worked on popular animated shows including 'Bojack Horseman' and 'Triptank' passed away in Los Angeles at the age of 46. Passed away on Wednesday, the director's family statement described the artist as an "extraordinary talent" who viewed storytelling in a different light.

“Michael saw the world a little differently. A gifted artist with an extraordinary talent, he could find something worth exploring in what others might overlook. His creativity was not limited to what he put on paper; it shaped the way he thought, questioned, and understood the world around him," shared the family's statement as quoted by Variety. The statement continued, “He was drawn to things with character, substance, and a story beneath the surface. For Michael, the most interesting part of anything was often what you discovered by looking a little closer. He never needed to be the center of attention, though he could command it when the moment suited him. More often, he was content observing with a quiet curiosity and an artist’s eye. When he chose to join in, it might be with a thoughtful challenge or a perfectly timed observation, delivered with a clever, understated wit.”

Roberts was known for directing the title sequence and two episodes of Netflix’s popular animated series 'Bojack Horseman.' He also directed 28 episodes of Comedy Central’s 'Triptank.' Among his other directing credits were 'F Is for Family,' 'Final Space,' 'Strange Planet' and 'MrBeast Lab.' He created the YouTube Red series 'Dallas & Robo' with John Cena and Kat Dennings, which premiered in 2018.

Roberts was raised in Toronto and graduated from Canada’s Sheridan College, moving on to become a junior animator, then storyboard artist and director. He also directed commercials for Honda, Burger King, ABC Television and Pulse Electric Scooters and music videos for The Sadies and The Pack AD. He is survived by his wife, the actress Bree Williamson, a son, McGreggor, his parents and a sister, reported Variety. (ANI)

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