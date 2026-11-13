Assam government reaffirms zero-tolerance approach to encroachment as bulldozers roll into PGR land in Lakhimpur

Reiterating its firm commitment to protecting government land from illegal encroachment, the Lakhimpur district administration carried out a major eviction drive today, clearing 19 bighas of encroached land across No. 1 and No. 2 Boginadi Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) areas. The area had reportedly witnessed encroachment for several years. According to the information provided, 132 families comprising 704 individuals had occupied the land and constructed permanent houses, a mosque, besides establishing betel nut plantations.

Following the issuance of official eviction notices, the administration proceeded with the operation after the occupants allegedly failed to comply with the notices. Bulldozers were deployed to remove the unauthorised structures, including houses and other constructions. The action is part of the state government's continued efforts to reclaim government land and protect areas specifically reserved for public use. PGR and VGR lands hold particular importance as community grazing grounds and are essential for preserving common resources and ecological balance.

The district administration is also expected to undertake further eviction operations at Koilamari and Borbil on November 14. Reaffirming the administration's position, the District Commissioner stated that illegal constructions and encroachments on government-designated PGR and VGR land would not be permitted.

The state government's continued enforcement against encroachment reflects its commitment to safeguarding public land and ensuring that land reserved for community purposes is protected. (ANI)