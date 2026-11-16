Sonu Sood meets actor Sharad Kapoor after 'Josh' actor's emotional appeal for work and support

Actor Sonu Sood met 'Josh' fame artist Sharad Kapoor on Monday morning, as the latter faces health issues and financial difficulties.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2026 13:03 IST
Sonu Sood meets actor Sharad Kapoor after 'Josh' actor's emotional appeal for work and support
Actors Sonu Sood and Sharad Kapoor (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sonu Sood met 'Josh' fame artist Sharad Kapoor on Monday morning, as the latter faces health issues and financial difficulties. In photographs captured on Monday morning by the paparazzi, Sonu Sood was seen interacting with Sharad Kapoor and listening attentively as the actor spoke about the difficulties he has been facing.

Reportedly, Sonu has also arranged a medical team to treat Sharad's leg injury and ensured that he receives the necessary medical supplies. Recently, a video of Sharad Kapoor surfaced on social media in which the actor appeared frail and emotional as he spoke about giving away his four pet dogs. Kapoor entrusted his beloved pets to the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust in Mumbai after going through a difficult phase in his life.

Soon after, another video of the actor went viral in which he appealed to his colleagues in the film industry to come forward and support him. Expressing his desire to return to acting, Sharad said he wants to recover his health and get back to work, as he has been going through a difficult time for quite some time. Sharad Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 1996 film Dastak. He later appeared in several notable films, including Josh, Lakshya and Jai Ho. His performance in 'Josh' earned him a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role. (ANI)

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