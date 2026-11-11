"Having you beside me means more than I probably say": Anil Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday wish for brother Boney Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his brother and filmmaker Boney Kapoor on Wednesday, expressing how much his presence and support mean to him. Anil shared a warm message recalling the laughter, worries, dreams and memories the two brothers have shared over the years.

"Happy Birthday, Boney! No matter how old we get, you'll always be my big brother, and I'll always be your younger one. We've shared so much laughter, worries, dreams and a lifetime of memories. Having you beside me means more than I probably say. Wishing you good health, happiness, and many more celebrations together. Love you, brother," he wrote on Instagram stories, while sharing a throwback picture with him. Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor, also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her father, expressing her love and gratitude for everything he has done for her.

Khushi wrote, "Papa love you the most in the whole world and will always be grateful for you and everything you do." Her post also featured a throwback video capturing a childhood moment with her father. In the clip, Khushi was seen sitting on Boney's lap alongside her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, with both sisters flashing smiles.

Resharing Khushi's post on her Instagram Stories, Janhvi playfully teased her younger sister about her childhood antics. "@Khushikapoor been crackling diabolical plans since she was 0 years old??? And me doing nakhra and nautanki for who??" wrote the actress.

Actor Arjun Kapoor also extended birthday wishes to his father by resharing a fun video from Boney Kapoor's birthday celebration, originally shared by Orry. Adding a playful note to the video, Arjun wrote, "Happy birthday Dad We love you!!!...Stay as young as Orry forever"

Boney Kapoor is a successful Bollywood producer known for backing films such as 'Mr. India', 'Mom', 'Wanted' and 'No Entry', among several others. (ANI)