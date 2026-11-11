Kashmir Got Talent concludes in Kupwara, Kumar Sanu lauds Kashmiri youth, calls for music academies

The four-day talent extravaganza, Kashmir Got Talent, concluded in Kupwara on Tuesday, with legendary Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu praising the artistic potential of Kashmiri youth and calling for the establishment of dedicated music academies in the Valley to nurture emerging talent. Organised by TAHA Film International Production House, Mumbai, in collaboration with the District Administration Kupwara and with the support of the Indian Army, the event was held from November 8 to 11. It provided a platform for aspiring singers, dancers, musicians and performers from across Kashmir to showcase their creativity and artistic abilities, as per the press release.

The grand finale was attended by Kumar Sanu as the Chief Guest, while actor and producer Harman Baweja, senior civil and military officials, distinguished personalities and members of civil society also graced the occasion. The participants enthralled the audience with their performances, reflecting Kashmir's rich cultural heritage, artistic traditions and immense creative potential.

On the concluding day, the top three finalists were felicitated with cash prizes. The winner received a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, while the runner-up and second runner-up were awarded Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively, in recognition of their performances and dedication. Addressing the media on the sidelines of the event, Kumar Sanu expressed happiness over his visit to Kashmir, saying he was impressed by the beauty of Srinagar, the positive atmosphere and the developments he witnessed during his stay.

He also expressed gratitude to the Indian Army for its efforts and support, saying the security assurance and encouragement had given him the confidence to visit the Valley after years of hesitation. Praising the talent of Kashmiri youth, Sanu said he was keen to explore opportunities to collaborate with local singers and artists. He added that contributing to the region through music and providing young performers with a wider platform would be a meaningful initiative.

"Having experienced the reality here, I genuinely wish to visit Kashmir again and again. It is such a beautiful place, and I really liked the people here. I travelled extensively and explored different parts of the city, including Srinagar, and I truly enjoyed my visit. A very pleasant and positive atmosphere is developing in Kashmir, and for this, I would sincerely like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for its efforts. Along with them, many of our brothers and sisters are also making efforts. So, coming here this time has given me great satisfaction and happiness," he said. He stressed that such events should be organised annually and extended to remote areas, where talented youngsters often lack opportunities to showcase their abilities.

The celebrated singer also appealed to the government to establish dedicated academies and institutions for music and other art forms in Kashmir. Revealing that he had discussed the proposal with the District Magistrate, he said the administration had also shown interest in exploring the initiative. Sanu further expressed his willingness to extend every possible support towards promoting Kashmiri artists and collaborating with local talent.

Speaking about the initiative, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Abhishek Sharma earlier said the event was a major opportunity for talented youngsters to showcase their abilities on a wider platform, with prominent celebrities from across the country participating as judges. More than a talent competition, Kashmir Got Talent emerged as an initiative to encourage creative expression, empower young minds and strengthen community participation through art and culture.

The successful conclusion of the four-day event highlighted that Kashmir is not only renowned for its natural beauty but also possesses immense artistic talent and creative potential among its younger generation, as per the press release. (ANI)