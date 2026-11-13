"Found me my cupcake for life": Dhvani Bhanushali engaged to boyfriend Yash 

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali on Friday announced her engagement to boyfriend Yash, sharing a glimpse of the dreamy proposal on Instagram.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 21:27 IST
"Found me my cupcake for life": Dhvani Bhanushali engaged to boyfriend Yash 
Dhvani Bhanushali with her fiancé Yash (Image source: Dhvani's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali on Friday announced her engagement to boyfriend Yash, sharing a glimpse of the dreamy proposal on Instagram. The singer posted a series of pictures capturing the special moment. In one of the photographs, Dhvani is seen proudly flaunting her engagement ring.

"Found me my cupcake for life (red heart emoji). Said yessss," she captioned the post. Here are some pictures of Dhvani with her fiancé.

Daughter of producer Vinod Bhanushali, Dhvani made her Bollywood playback singing debut with the song "Ishtehaar" from the 2018 film Welcome to New York. However, it was her hit track "Vaaste" that brought her widespread recognition and catapulted her to fame. She also starred as an actor  in the romantic comedy film Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam (2024), co-starring Aashim Gulati. (ANI)

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