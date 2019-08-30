Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo join action film 'Panama'

Hollywood veteran Morgan Freeman and actor Frank Grillo are set to star in historical action movie "Panama" . According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by Daniel Adams.

In the movie Grillo will play a decorated ex-Marine in 1989 Panama who is sent undercover by his former commander Stark (Freeman) to execute a high-value deal with untrustworthy adversaries. "While navigating through the chaos of the local civil war, Becker must fight assassins, court femmes fatales and negotiate with the enemy in order to complete his mission," the film's plot synopsis read.

"Panama" , which is inspired by true events, is penned by Adams and William R. Barber. Production on the project is set to being in November.

