Hansal Mehta-Rajkummar Rao's next 'Turram Khan' to release in January 2020

Director-actor duo Hansal Mehta and Rajkummar Rao will return to the big screen on January 31, 2020 with their latest collaboration "Turram Khan". Mehta and Rao have previously worked together in critically-acclaimed films like "Shahid" , "Citylights", "Aligarh" and "Omerta".

The filmmaker shared the release date of their new movie on Twitter on the occasion of Rao's 35th birthday. "Special people, a special film and a special day. Here's wishing our very own Rajkummar Rao a very Happy Birthday and a special surprise. Our next film together

'Turram Khan' will release on January 31, 2020," he tweeted. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is a social comedy based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh.

It also features Nushrat Bharucha.

