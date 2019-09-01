REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Pro-democracy demonstrators planned on Sunday to choke travel routes to Hong Kong's international airport after a chaotic night of running battles between police and masked protesters, the latest wave of unrest to hit the Chinese-ruled city.

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN U.S., Taliban at 'threshold' of Afghan agreement: U.S. official

U.S. and Taliban negotiators are close to an agreement that would reduce fighting and allow full peace talks among Afghans, a top U.S. official said on Sunday, a day after insurgent forces stormed the strategic northern city of Kunduz. U.S.

TEXAS-SHOOTING Five killed, including gunman, 21 injured in West Texas shooting

A white male in his 30s who was known to police killed four people and wounded 21 others on Saturday in a gun rampage between the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa that started with a traffic stop and ended when he was killed by officers, authorities said. STORM-DORIAN

Dorian set to slam Bahamas as powerful category 4 hurricane TITUSVILLE, Fla (Reuters) - Hurricane Dorian was set to slam the Bahamas on Sunday as a dangerous category 4 storm, pounding the islands with up to two days of torrential rain, high waves and damaging winds before taking aim at the U.S. mainland.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

China, U.S. to collect additional tariffs on each other's goods BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States will begin imposing additional tariffs on each other's goods on Sunday, the latest escalation in a bruising trade war despite signs talks would resume sometime this month.

VOLKSWAGEN-SETTLEMENT Volkswagen overstated fuel economy on 98,000 U.S. vehicles, will repay consumers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG must forfeit greenhouse gas emissions credits and is lowering the fuel economy ratings on 98,000 vehicles after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said auto software overstated real-world performance. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-JOKER Villain in Venice: Joaquin Phoenix goes from tragic to comic in 'Joker'

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - One of Gotham's most famous villains arrived at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, in a standalone dark story telling the origins of the Joker. FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-EMA

Woman on fire: Larrain's 'Ema' tells tale of liberation VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - To the thumping beat of reggaeton, Chilean television actress Mariana Di Girolamo dances her way through Pablo Larrain's "Ema", her major film debut about a woman on a journey of self-discovery as her family life falls apart.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN-GAUFF

Gauff loses match but learns lessons from Osaka NEW YORK (Reuters) - Coco Gauff's U.S. Open came to an abrupt end under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday but the 15-year-old said she would leave New York a better player after falling to world number one Naomi Osaka.

TENNIS-USOPEN-KYRGIOS Kyrgios goes quietly into the New York night

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios was a lightning rod for controversy at the U.S. Open this week but the fiery Australian was subdued after a third-round loss on Saturday and walked away quietly from the year's final Grand Slam. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS PHILIPPINES-PACQUIAO/ (TV)

Philippine senator and boxing star Manny Pacquiao gives a free concert to fans Philippine senator and championship boxer Manny Pacquiao joins Filipino celebrities for a free concert for more than 10,000 people in Manila, to promote his own cryptocurrency with a Singapore-based startup. 1 Sep 15:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/THE LAUNDROMAT (PIX) (TV)

Streep, Oldman and Soderbergh premiere Panama Papers movie in Venice Actors Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman walk the Venice Film Festival red carpet with director Steven Soderbergh for the world premiere of their Panama Papers movie 'The Laundromat'. 1 Sep 20:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/WASP NETWORK (TV) Penelope Cruz, Gael Garcia Bernal star in Venice entry 'Wasp Network'

'Wasp Network, directed by Olivier Assayas and starring Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas, screens in competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 1 Sep 23:00 ET / 19:00 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/AMERICAN SKIN

Nate Parker's 'American Skin' premieres at Venice 'American Skin', directed by Nate Parker, is presented by Spike Lee at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 1 Sep 23:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/COSTA-GAVRAS (TV) Director Costa-Gavras honoured at Venice Film Festival

Greek-born French director Costa-Gavras is honoured with the Glory to the Filmmaker Award at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 1 Sep 14:00 ET / 10:00 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/WASP NETWORK ARRIVALS (PIX)

Penelope Cruz, Gael Garcia Bernal expected in Venice The team from 'Wasp Network, directed by Olivier Assayas and starring Penelope Cruz, Edgar Ramirez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas are expected in Venice. Their film is screening in competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 1 Sep 15:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/THE NEW POPE (PIX) (TV) 'The New Pope' presented at Venice Film Festival

Director Paolo Sorrentino and the cast of his new series 'The New Pope' walk the red carpet and attend a news conference at the Venice Film Festival. Episodes 2 and 7 of the upcoming series, starring Jude Law, John Malkovich and an international ensemble cast, screen Out of Competition at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 1 Sep 15:30 ET / 11:30 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/WASP NETWORK ARRIVALS (PIX)

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the round of 16 at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year. 1 Sep 19:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

