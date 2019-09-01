'WandaVision' will move from avant-garde to familiar territory: Paul Bettany

Paul Bettany says Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige pitched him the much-anticipated "WandaVision" series as a "six-hour movie". The actor, who plays human android Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), will be reprising his character alongside Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch, said he was unaware that Feige was approaching him with a spin-off.

"A and One, I thought I was being brought in to be fired; B and Two, I thought they were gonna let me down, you know, like, 'Listen, Paul, we love you, but...' And instead what he did was pitch this idea for a sort of six-hour movie that I would never in a million years – which is why he's the one earning the really big bucks – have thought of," Bettany told MTV News as he shared his initial feelings on getting the offer to feature in the series. "And it's so avant-garde and weird and messed up and then moves seamlessly into more familiar territory. But the place that it starts is so odd," he added.

Matt Shakman is directing the series to be penned by "Captain Marvel" and "Black Widow" writer Jac Schaeffer. "WandaVision", which will also tie into the upcoming "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch, arrives on Disney + in spring 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)