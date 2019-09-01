Nina Dobrev flaunts her bikini body, Is Grant Mellon’s love attending Vampire Diaries’ event?

Nina Dobrev, who has noticed several times with Grant Mellon having PDA-filled romance at various places, has taken to Instagram to show her highly toned bikini body. And her fans around the globe are highly thrilled about it.

The former Vampire Diaries actress, Nina Dobrev is exposing her sexy bikini body over Instagram. Her post on Saturday night has started fetching immense comments from her fans who are quite excited seeing her in such sexy outfit. Recently, she created headlines after she was spotted with Grant Mellon in France's Cannes in May.

Ian Somerhalder's former love, Nina Dobrev is looking absolutely stimulating in a baby pink bikini as she lays back in a lounge chair and takes sunbath. The 30-year-old Vampire Diaries actress doesn't hesitate in flaunting ample cleavage with flat tummy and toned arms. The snap has been captured through a screen that had flowers stitched on it.

Is Nina Dobrev attending the celebration of 10th anniversary of The Vampire Diaries – this is a big question. Fans really want to know if Grant Mellon's love is attending the celebration that will be attended by Ian Somerhalder, Joseph Morgan, Paul Wesley and many more.

The list of the attending stars is clearly mentioned in the official Creation Entertainment Site. But Nina Dobrev's name is not included in the list. But, they have started the first paragraph of introduction titled "Celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Vampire Diaries" with – Who remembers watching the first episode of The Vampire Diaries when it aired on The CW in 2009? We immediately fell in love with stars Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, who became huge stars, and then later, we became hooked on the equally compelling spin-off The Originals, starring Joseph Morgan!