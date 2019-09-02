Katherine Schwarzenegger slams fan who said she doesn't 'Do stuff for society'

American author and wife of actor Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger slammed a troll who mocked her for posting selfies on social media and claimed that she doesn't "Do stuff for society". Recently the 29-year-author shared a series of three headshots on Instagram that featured her posing with a smile in a black top.

While many fans including Pratt praised her, one fan slammed her instead. "Remember when Kennedys used to like, do stuff for society? This one just posts extremely polished selfies that try too hard and look like they take hours to put together and talks about makeup," the user wrote, as captured by Comments By Celebs, cited by People. "I guess ya gotta #stayrelevant."

Schwarzenegger's mother, Maria Shriver, is the niece of John F. Kennedy. However, she quickly shut the troll and commented, "Took the above picture after submitting my final draft of my fourth book (coming soon) and on my way to doing an interview on behalf of shelter animals (my cause of choice) god bless."

She is an ambassador for Best Friends Animal Society and ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). She launched a podcast, The Dog That Changed Me, earlier this year. Her Kennedy roots remain strong, and she recently paid tribute to her famous family in August after the death of Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Saoirse Kennedy Hill.

She recently tied the knot with Pratt at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)