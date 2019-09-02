Aanand L Rai collaborates with Bhushan Kumar to jointly produce films

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and producer Bhushan Kumar are set jointly produce films in the future. The projects will be produced by Kumar's T-series and Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.

The much-awaited sequel to the quirky comedy "Shubh Mangal Savdhaan"– "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan", featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, will kick-start Rai and Kumar's long-term association. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, just like the first part of the franchise, the sequel will also deal with a serious subject in a comic way.

Commenting on this partnership, Kumar said in a statement, "I had earlier associated with Aanand L Rai for the music of his films – 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Zero'. He has a great music sense and now I am delighted to collaborate with him for movies too. Along with 'SMZS' and some helmed by Aanand L Rai himself, we have more projects in discussions..." Rai, who last directed "Zero" , said T-Series will add tremendously to a film like "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" with "their understanding of music and the pulse of the audience."

"With our combined strengths, we hope to collaborate on scripts that are exciting, empowering and entertaining," Rai added.

