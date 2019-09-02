International Development News
'Star Wars' composer John Williams says people will 'love' 'Rise of Skywalker'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 02-09-2019 14:13 IST
The man behind the iconic 'Star Wars' theme, veteran composer John Williams, believes audiences will "love" the upcoming "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". Williams, who recently announced his decision to retire after the JJ Abrams-directed movie, said the filmmaker has done a "fantastic" job with the film, which is the last in the current Star Wars trilogy.

"JJ Abrams is directing a new film, and I agree he's doing a fantastic job. And I think, I won't say anything about it spoiling the ending, it'll just put you all away. I think you'll love it," Williams said in a clip shared by "12 Monkeys" showrunner Terry Matalas on Twitter. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will hit the theatres in December this year.

COUNTRY : United States
