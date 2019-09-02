'Star Wars' composer John Williams says people will 'love' 'Rise of Skywalker'

The man behind the iconic 'Star Wars' theme, veteran composer John Williams, believes audiences will "love" the upcoming "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". Williams, who recently announced his decision to retire after the JJ Abrams-directed movie, said the filmmaker has done a "fantastic" job with the film, which is the last in the current Star Wars trilogy.

"JJ Abrams is directing a new film, and I agree he's doing a fantastic job. And I think, I won't say anything about it spoiling the ending, it'll just put you all away. I think you'll love it," Williams said in a clip shared by "12 Monkeys" showrunner Terry Matalas on Twitter. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will hit the theatres in December this year.

