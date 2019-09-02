The door is never fully closed: Andrew Scott on 'Sherlock' return

Andrew Scott may have gained immense global success for his turn as the 'hot priest' in "Fleabag", but the British actor is still hooked on to his "Sherlock" character of Jim Moriarty. The actor says he hopes to revisit the arch-nemesis of iconic fictional detective Sherlock Holmes in the potential season five.

In an interview with DigitalSpy, the actor said he doesn't know much about the future of the BBC One series, but for him "the door is never fully closed". "I think everybody's sort of doing their own separate thing just at the moment. I know Stephen (Moffat) and Mark (Gatiss) have done a version of Dracula which I'm looking forward to seeing.

"For me, the door is never fully closed. It's closed at the moment, but that doesn't mean it can't be opened at some point in the future. But it's definitely not something that's on the agenda in the foreseeable future," Scott said. The series, which features Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock and Martin Freeman as Dr John Watson, saw Scott's Moriarty take his own life towards the end of season two.

The character, however, continued to make appearances on multiple occasions in the form of flashbacks. Scott said he does not know how will Moriarty pop-up in the series in future.

"... It depends. I would just listen to what their idea was, and just put forward a couple of my suggestions. I feel very protective of him. I'm very proud of what we did on that show. If it's the right time, we'll all talk about it again. "But at the moment, I do think it's provided such great opportunities for everybody in the show. So everybody's got to do their own thing. But the idea of doing that at some point in the future is not an unhappy one," he said.

