Taylor Swift's latest album 'Lover' at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is gaining much appreciation for her latest album 'Lover' which has blasted in at No.1 on the Billboard chart 200, since her last release 'Reputation' in 2017. The new album has earned 867,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. last week, according to Nielsen Music, cited Billboard.

Out of that sum, 679,000 were in album sales. Both the figures noted are the largest registered for any album in a single week since the 29-year-old singer's 'Reputation' debuted with 1.238 million units in its first week, out of which 1.216 million were in album sales. The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units.

The units are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). (ANI)

