From Govinda to Arpita Khan, celebrities host Ganesh Utsav at home

As the entire nation is immersed in the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood celebrities who are known to welcome Bappa with grandeur are also celebrating the festival with much fervour. Celebrities have installed Ganpati idols in their homes with full reverence and are hosting the grand celebration. Govinda, who celebrates the festival every year, hosted Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his home along with his two children- Yashvardan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja.

While the father-son duo twinned in a green kurta paired with white pajama, Tina decked up in a bright yellow lehenga choli with a yellow-bordered red dupatta. Govinda along with Tina and Yashvardan performed arti on the occasion.

When asked if he follows any guideline to choose the Ganesh idol, the actor said that he discusses it with his wife Sunita Ahuja, however, he does not stick to any guideline. "It has been a ritual that papa gets a beautiful Ganpati every year," said Tina.

"My mother used to observe the festival. I am just carrying the tradition forward," Govinda said. He advised that we all should be happy, worship our parents and said nothing is greater than their blessings.

Sonu Sood and his wife Sonali Sood wore matching outfits for the occasion. "I have been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi for the past 20 years. I have a firm belief in Ganesh," said Sonu. Crediting his wife Sonali for the beautiful decoration, the actor said, " She has become a pro in decoration. She has paid attention to details. We have tried to keep it natural and pure with a lot of flowers and white colour."

Fond of Besan Laddoo, Sonu feels that one should not refrain from eating sweets on the occasion and should not think of calories. Continuing her annual ritual, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan hosted Ganesh Chaturthi at her residence.

The star-studded celebration saw a slew of celebrities arriving at her residence. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, Dia Mirza, Katrina Kaif, Chunky Pandey, Prabhu Deva and Neelam with her daughter among others were in attendence. (ANI)

