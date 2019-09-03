Miles Teller weds Keleigh Sperry in Hawaii

'Divergent' actor Miles Teller married his longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony over the weekend. The pair tied the knot after a rehearsal dinner in Maui on Friday. The couple also spent time with family and friends including a beach party on Saturday, reported People.

The couple started dating in 2013 after meeting at a Grammys afterparty and got engaged in August 2017 while on a safari trip in South Africa. Opening up about the romantic details of the proposal, Teller said that he led Sperry to a tree with a rose and note tied to it reading "May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017." On one knee he said to her, "This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend."

Thinking that the proposal was 'perfect,' Sperry said yes right away. "I'll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye," she said. "He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!" Earlier, the couple had attended the 2016 Met Gala together, as well as the 2016 MTV Movie Awards. (ANI)

