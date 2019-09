Actor Miles Teller has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry. According to E! online the couple got married over the weekend in Hawaii.

The duo started dating in 2013 and Teller proposed to Sperry in August 2017 after a sunrise safari in Africa. Last month, Miles celebrated his bachelor party with a "Top Gun"-themed party in Las Vegas.

