Coming out was one of the scariest experiences of my life: Lilly Singh

YouTube star and soon-to-be late night show host Lilly Singh says opening up about her sexuality was not easy, but she has learnt that there is nothing more important than living one's truth. The 30-year-old Indian-origin star came out as bisexual last year.

"It's been one year since I mustered up the courage to share my truth with some of my dearest friends. When I decided to come out on social media earlier this year, I did so through a very pointed post," she wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. Lilly said that while she was used to sharing her life with the audience on internet, this was an aspect which she was not comfortable in revealing.

"... I've learned that there is nothing more important than living your truth. It's scary, it's nerve wrecking and often times it's painful but ultimately it is worth it. Period," she said. "Coming out was one of the scariest experiences of my life. I'd love to tell you that everyone was supportive and that people didn't treat me differently but I'd be lying. Even if I ignore the actions of others and focus on myself, admittedly dealing with the warfare in my mind has been hard," she added.

The YouTuber, better known as Superwoman, said coming out lifted a weight off her shoulders but it also placed the "weight of judgement on my chest". She added that it is important to support LGBTQ+ community and make them feel a part of the society.

"Life is tough enough for the LGBTQ+ community and various other communities. Kindness, compassion and humanity can go a really long way. Add light, not darkness." PTI SHD BK SHD SHD

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)