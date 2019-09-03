David Guetta and Adam Lambert to perform at Avicii tribute concert

Music stars David Guetta, Adam Lambert, Kygo and Nicky Romero among others will perform at a tribute concert for the late DJ-music producer Avicii. Last year in April the Swedish DJ was found dead in his hotel room in Oman of an apparent suicide.

According to Variety, the concert will take place on December 5 in Avicii's hometown Stockholm. The singers participating -- including Aloe Blacc, Lambert, Alex Ebert, Rita Ora and Joe Janiak among others -- will perform with a 30-piece band for two-hours headlining set of Avicii's original music at the Friends Arena.

The proceeds from the 'Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness', produced by the foundation on the DJ's real name, Tim Bergling, will go to the organisations working towards mental health needs and suicide prevention. "Tim had plans for his music to be performed together with a large live band, and now we are realising his dream and giving fans a chance to experience his music in this unique way," Tim's father Klas Bergling said in a statement.

"We are grateful that his friends, producers, artists and colleagues are coming to Stockholm to help. They have all expressed a sincere interest and desire to engage in efforts to stem the tide of mental illness and lend their support to our work with the Tim Bergling Foundation. We are very much looking forward to this evening, which will be a starting point for the foundation's work going forward," he added.

