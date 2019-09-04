R. Kelly moved out from solitary confinement to general cell

Singer R. Kelly has been moved out from solitary confinement and shifted into the general population on Tuesday, informed Kelly's attorney Steven Greenberg. He has been held since early July at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. He was previously held in the Special Housing Unit, a section for at-risk prisoners, reported Variety.

Last week, Greenberg had filed a request for Kelly's release from SHU as he was being subjected to "cruel and unusual punishment" because of his celebrity status. Federal agents reverted that the singer was not considered to be in solitary confinement because he had a cellmate at one time.

"Next step is to get him bail because he should not be locked up at all!," Greenberg tweeted on Sunday. Kelly was hit with a total of 18 counts of serious sexual misconduct and other charges in Chicago and New York in July. Also, he was charged with two counts of prostitution with a person under 18, according to a press conference held in Minneapolis in August.

He has also been accused by a Minnesota prosecutor against prostitution and solicitation charges for a 2001 allegation that he invited a 17-year-old girl to his hotel and paid her $200 to dance naked with him. The singer was charged with child pornography in 2002. (ANI)

