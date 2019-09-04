'13 Reasons Why' star Christian Navarro auditions for Prince Eric in 'The Little Mermaid'

When "13 Reasons Why" star Christian Navarro expressed a desire to voice Prince Eric in "The Little Mermaid live-action, little did he know that the casual pitch would lead to an audition for the Disney movie. Navarro, who plays Tony Padilla in the Netflix Original series, last month wrote on Twitter that he would like to see a Latino Prince Eric after singer-actor Harry Styles passed on the role.

"So I heard Harry Styles passed on Prince Eric, well…I can sing. Black Ariel/Latino Prince…no ones called but Season 3 drops next week and I think it's one hell of an audition," he had tweeted. On Tuesday, Navarro informed his fans that he has auditioned for the role.

"Idk (I don't know) what happened to the other tweet. But! @disney saw this, saw your support, and gave my team a call. They wanted to see what I could do. Tapes sent. Fingers crossed. Let's make some history," Navarro added. R&B singer Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle fame is on board to play the title role of mermaid Ariel.

In the story, Ariel falls for human prince Eric. She saves him from drowning and then makes a deal with the sea witch Ursula to exchange her voice for legs in order for a chance to make him love her. Eric plays an important role in the final battle against Ursula. Rob Marshall is directing the film from a script by David Magee.

