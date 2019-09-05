Entertainment News Roundup: Fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh dies at 74; Hidden figures no more: women shining in Hollywood

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Harrowing but humorous film 'Babyteeth' finds laughter in pain

Australian director Shannon Murphy manages to bring out the humor in pain and suffering in her tear-jerking film feature debut "Babyteeth", a harrowing tale of a seriously ill teenage girl embracing life. "Sharp Objects" actress Eliza Scanlen plays Milla, who while undergoing chemotherapy following a relapse falls in love with small-time drug dealer Moses.

In a first, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas both named People's best dressed

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her pop star husband Nick Jonas were named the best dressed of 2019 by People magazine on Wednesday, marking the first time in the celebrity magazine's history that a couple has shared top style honors. Chopra, 37, a former Miss World who became a star in both Hollywood and Bollywood, and Jonas, 26, topped People's annual best dressed list in an eclectic slate that included actor Billy Porter and tennis champion Serena Williams along with style-setting veterans such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Celine Dion.

Fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh dies at 74

German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, credited with inventing the concept of the supermodel in the 1980s, has died aged 74, a message on his Instagram account said on Wednesday. Born in 1944 in German-occupied Poland, he is seen as the creator of a style of naturalistic fashion photography which showed women without heavy make-up and is known for famous images of Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington.

David Beckham, Greta Thunberg among winners at GQ awards in London

Former England soccer captain David Beckham, veteran U.S. singer and song-writer Iggy Pop and teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg were among the figures honored on Tuesday at the annual GQ Men of the Year Awards. Beckham, who retired from professional soccer in 2013, received the Editor's Special Award for his services to the sport over a career of more than two decades that included playing for clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid as well as the England national team.

Actress or spy? Gong Li unveils hidden layers in 'Saturday Fiction'

Chinese actress Gong Li portrays a film and stage star with a hidden agenda in "Saturday Fiction", a black and white historical spy drama set in the run up to the attack on Pearl Harbour. Gong plays acclaimed actress Jean Yu, who, in the first week of December 1941, returns to wartime Shanghai apparently to star in her former lover's play "Saturday Fiction" at the city's Lyceum Theater.

U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky will not challenge assault conviction: lawyer

U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky, who got a suspended sentence for his role in a brawl in Stockholm, will not appeal against his assault conviction, his lawyer said on Wednesday. A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, and two of his entourage, were convicted on Aug. 14 of kicking and beating a 19-year-old man after an argument. They had told the court they acted in self defense.

Los Angeles man charged with selling fentanyl to rapper Mac Miller before his death

A Los Angeles man who prosecutors say sold counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl to rapper Mac Miller two days before his death from an accidental overdose was arrested on Wednesday on federal drug charges. Cameron James Pettit, 28, was accused in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles of delivering the pills to Miller, the former boyfriend of Grammy-winning pop star Ariana Grande, early on the morning of Sept. 5, 2018.

Kelly Clarkson hoping to keep it real for new U.S. talk show

Kelly Clarkson, the first "American Idol," launches her own talk show next week with a mix of music, celebrities and ordinary people that she hopes will be more uplifting than the daily news coming out of the United States. "The Kelly Clarkson Show," launching on Comcast Corp's NBC, on Monday as a daily afternoon show, will add to a resume of the "Because of You" singer that has included actress, Grammy-winning singer, mentor on "The Voice" and children's book author.

Hidden figures no more: women shining in Hollywood

Women enjoyed a banner year in Hollywood movies and on television over the past year, notching up record highs in lead roles and gaining ground in influential jobs behind the scenes such as directors and writers, according to two studies published on Wednesday. Box office hits like "Black Panther" and "Crazy Rich Asians" also shattered barriers for black and Asian characters, reflecting the drive for wider changes in the entertainment industry that were fueled by the 2017 sexual misconduct scandal in Hollywood and the #OscarsSoWhite backlash four years ago.

Fashion comes to Venice festival with Instagram star Ferragni's film

Fashion came to the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday when Instagram star Chiara Ferragni took to the red carpet for the premiere of a documentary about her rise to global stardom as a digital influencer. The 32-year old, who counts 17.2 million followers on Instagram, is a celebrity in her native Italy as well as the fashion world, famed for postings her looks online.

