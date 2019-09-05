Mary Lynn Rajskub, Edwin Hodge join Chris Pratt's 'Ghost Draft'

Actors Mary Lynn Rajskub and Edwin Hodge have boarded the cast of Chris Pratt-starrer "Ghost Draft". Rajskub is best known for starring in television show "24", while Hodge has films such as "Purge" series and "Bumblebee" to his credits.

The two actors join Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J K Simmons, Betty Gilpin and Theo Von in the sci-fi thriller, according to The Hollywood Reporters. To be directed by Chris McKay of "The Lego Batman Movie" fame", the film is set in a future where humanity is losing a war against aliens. To fight with the aliens scientists draft soldiers from the past to fight the war.

The film is set to begin shooting later this month in Atlanta. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, Adam Kolbrenner and David Goyer will produce the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)