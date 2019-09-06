Joseph Gordon-Levitt developing dramedy 'Mr Corman' for Apple TV+

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is working on dramedy "Mr. Corman" for tech giant Apple. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 38-year-old actor will write, direct, executive produce and star in the series, which will debut on Apple's soon-to-be-launched streaming platform Apple TV+.

The project hails from A24 and Gordon-Levitt's HitRECord banner. The story is about the titular character, who teaches in the San Fernando Valley while coming to grips with adulthood.

"Mr. Corman" would mark a return to television for Gordon-Levitt, who previously starred as Tommy on the NBC sitcom "3rd Rock From the Sun", which ran from 1996 to 2001. Apple TV+, which will debut later this year, already has a slate of TV shows which includes "The Morning Show ", featuring Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carrell, and Jennifer Aniston; "See", headlined by Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard; Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon's "Little America"; and an untitled Oprah Winfrey project, among others.

