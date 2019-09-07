Will Smith to produce and star in 'Brilliance' adaptation

Actor Will Smith, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming feature 'Gemini Man' has landed a role to star in a movie adaptation of Marcus Sakey's dystopian trilogy 'Brilliance'. Smith will also bankroll the film, reported Variety.

The script of the upcoming feature will be written by Akiva Goldsman who will produce along with James Lassiter and Shane Salemo. The film will be co-produced by Goldsman's production house Weed Road, along with Smith's Westbrook and Overbrook and Salerno's the Story Factory.

The story is set in a world where one per cent of the children are born with powerful intellectual gifts and demonized by society. On the work front, Smith recently starred in 'Aladdin' as the genie and will next be seen in Ang Lee's sci-fi thriller 'Gemini Man' which is set to hit big screens on Oct. 11.

The actor will also be seen in 'Bad Boys for Life' along with Martin Lawrence which is set to open on January 17 next year. (ANI)

