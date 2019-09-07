International Development News
Will Smith to star in sci-fi drama 'Brilliance'

PTI Los Angeles
Updated: 07-09-2019 13:31 IST
Will Smith is set to headline Paramount Pictures new sci-fi drama "Brilliance". The 50-year-old actor will also produce the project which is an official adaptation of Marcus Sakey’s dystopian trilogy of the same name, reported Deadline.

The film mark Smith's reunion with producer-writer Akiva Goldsman, who is set to pen the script. They have previously worked together on the movies -- "I, Robot", "I Am Legend" and "Hancock" . "Brilliance" is set in a future where one per cent of the world has developed unique gifts that threaten the status quo of the "normal" population. These non-neurotypical people, who are referred to as "twists" or "abnorms" are carefully tracked by the government.

Smith will portray Nick Cooper, a federal agent who works for the Department of Analysis and Response. His job is to track down and terminate criminal abnorms who use their gifts for ill. Besides Smith and Goldsman, James Lassiter and Shane Salerno will also produce the film.

COUNTRY : India
