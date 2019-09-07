Pearson Season 1: Know the titles, synopsises of episode 9, 10

The waiting for Pearson Season 1 is already over as the spin-off of Suits premiered on July 17, 2019. The series follows "powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres plays), as she enters the dirty world of Chicago politics.

Suits is going to end with Season 9, but fans are not much disappointed as Suits' spin-off Pearson Season 1 has already come to air before the 8-years running series comes to an end. The series shows Gina Torres playing the protagonist's role as Jessica who creates waves on her first day as the right-hand fixer of Chicago's mayor.

The viewers had seen Jessica Pearson leaving the firm and also the city in Suits Season 7. Now she has commenced working in Chicago. She gets to work for Bobby Novak, the Chicago mayor's right-hand fixer. Spoilers suggest that she highly requires to put every step with utmost care or she may be in big trouble.

Fans and viewers are observed highly enjoying Suits' spin-off series Pearson and they do not hesitate to land over the social networking sites to express their excitements, curiosities and predictions. Here we have tried to give the synopsis of some upcoming episodes of Pearson Season 1.

Here is the synopsis of Pearson Season 1 episode 9 titled 'The Rival' – Angela leads a tent city outside of City Hall; Keri thinks more about her future; McGann recovers Nick. This episode is slated to be aired on September 11.

Here is the synopsis of Season 1 episode 10 titled 'The Fixer' – Jessica is split between her personal and professional life; Keri comes to a decision about her future. This episode is scheduled to be aired on September 18.

Never miss the airing of Pearson Season 1 episode 9 on Wednesday, September 11. Although there is no official confirmation for Season 2, still the series is highly expected to continue for a couple of seasons.