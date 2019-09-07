Is Mia Khalifa attending Bigg Boss 13? Reality disclosed

Mia Khalifa has been always on the headlines since the last couple of months. Recently, the former globally-acclaimed porn star opened her mouth on her most controversial adult sex scenes wearing the Islamic hijab in a direct conversation with Stephen Sackur, the anchor of BBC News' HARDtalk.

Recently, new broke out that Mia Khalifa was in the vicinity of Area 51. Some of her avid fans were on the opinion that she had already crossed the controversial zone Area 51. Now news have started circulating that the 26-year-old Lebanese-American social media personality is going to be a part of highly popular reality television show Bigg Boss 13.

If everything goes well, Bigg Boss 13 will premiere in this month. Rumors are circulating that Mia Khalifa will be attending Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13, but there is no official confirmation on it.

Bigg Boss 13 is set to commence soon and due to this reason, some buzzers have linked her to create some headlines. But, as far we know, she has not received any request from Bigg Boss to participate in the reality show.

Let us remind you what Mia Khalifa tweeted in September 2015 when the rumor of her participation in Bigg Boss created headlines. She had clearly stated that she would never step foot in India and clearly announced that the news was absolutely fake. "Let's get something clear: I am never stepping foot in India, so whomever said I have "shown interest" in being on Big Boss should be fired," she tweeted.

Many fans raised questions and also did spread disgust for her for such a hateful tweet. Despite tweeting such a hateful message, Indian fans still like Mia Khalifa and are fond of her previously made porn videos.