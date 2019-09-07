Netizens criticise Zaira Wasim for continuing with Bollywood

'Dangal' fame actor Zaira Wasim, who recently walked out of Bollywood, is facing criticism over the speculation of attending 'The Sky is Pink' world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival by the netizens. After global icon Priyanka Chopra announced attending the film festival by posting a picture with the star cast including Zaira, netizens flooded her comment box with several questions pertaining to the 18-year-old star.

A Twitterati railed against the young actor by commenting, "That's 'Dangal' girl, and didn't she say she was quitting movies." The actor who quitted acting saying that it interfered in her religion faced criticism from many. However one of the netizens asked her, "Zaira Wasim, in this pic your religious beliefs weren't compromised?? Nautanki."

Another user too slammed the 'Secret Superstar' actor for continuing with the entertainment industry after she called it quits. "Isn't it the same girl who had quit acting because of her religion," posted a user.

Referring to the actor as a "Dramabaaz", a netizen rubbished her and wrote: "What's Zaira Wasim is doing there when she has already left Bollywood and acting for the sake of her religion? What a 'Dramabaaz' this girl is!" Calling her decision of leaving Bollywood a publicity stunt, one of the users commented, "She is the girl who already quit acting because of religion so what now?? Or those were all Dramaz to get the limelight???

"But the girl decided leave Bollywood isn't it?" commented another netizen on Priyanka Chopra's snap where Zaira can be seen all smiles with Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, and Rohit Saraf. Giving thumbs down to Zaira's presence in the picture along with "The Sky is Pink' star cast, another user wrote, "W** Zara Wasim doing here, I thought she became a nun or something like that.

Though there are many who criticised the young actor's decision to quit celluloid world a few Bollywood celebrities had unanimously said in June that it's her personal decision and praised Zaira for the stellar performance she did in two of her films. Tanushree Dutta, who was earlier in the news after she levelled allegations against Nana Patekar, said: "As I read her full post, I couldn't help but wonder if Zaira's true calling in life is, in fact, to be a young spiritual leader of some sort guiding young Muslims to the true knowledge of Allah and Quran." She said if Zaira steps out to show the true mystical wisdom to the world, she would find a follower in her.

"In today's times, many young minds are getting corrupted through fanaticism and aggressive violent ideologies. Can Zaira be the voice of reason and show the world the true mystical and graceful wisdom of the Quran? If she does, she surely has one follower in me," added Dutta. TV actor Ritvik Dhanjani said: "I think she is a very good actor and shouldn't have quit acting, she's amazing!" Karanvir Bora praised Zaira for her performances and said, "God bless her for whatever she is doing in life. She is more intelligent and she might have taken this step after giving it a thought. She will anyway be accepted once she comes back because she has proved herself her metal." Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit also contended on the matter and said that any form of art brings a person closer to God.

"As a performer, I believe that very few are endowed with the gift of art. Everybody can't be an actor. I don't have any problem if you want to retire. However, don't connect it with religion," he told ANI. "If you think your career is not going the way you want, then you can retire but don't say that you are going away from God due to acting," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)