Jeremy Strong joins cast of Aaron Sorkin's 'Trial of Chicago 7'

"Succession" star Jeremy Strong has boarded the cast of Aaron Sorkin's "The Trial of the Chicago 7". The historical drama, which was put on hold in December 2018, is finally ahead with Paramount Pictures on board for domestic distribution and Cross Creek signing on to finance and co-produce alongside Amblin Partners, reported Variety.

It is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven men charged by the federal government with conspiracy, arising from the counterculture protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation intended to undermine the US government.

Strong, who has appeared in films such as "The Judge" and "The Big Short", will portray Jerry Rubin, an American social activist, anti-war leader, and counterculture icon. Rubin was instrumental in organising the protest during the convention.

The film will also feature Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Sorkin will direct the feature from his own script. Marc Platt will produce.

