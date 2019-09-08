TIFF 2019: Indian delegation promotes governments initiative towards 'ease of filming' in country

The visiting Indian delegation to 2019 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) held discussions with representatives of various film forums as part of their global outreach for the golden jubilee of International Film Festival of Indian (IFFI) and to promote the country as a suitable filming location. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is participating at TIFF, which runs from September 5 to 15.

The Indian delegation includes Chaitanya Prasad, Additional Director General, Directorate of Film Festivals and Dhanpreet Kaur, Deputy Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. "The discussions were wide ranging which included participation at the golden jubilee edition of IFFI, possibility of taking forward government thrust of 'ease of filming in India', recent initiatives to promote film facilitation in the form of single window clearance and the growth potential of different verticals under the M&E sector of India," a press release stated.

The delegation held talks with Hannah Fisher, Programming Head of Heartland International Film Festival, which is held annually in Indianapolis, Indiana in the US. She suggested that there could be a special focus on India under the 'Foreign Language Category' during the festival which will spread awareness about the IFFI's golden jubilee.

Discussions were also held with Newport Beach Film Festival CEO/Co-founder, Gregg Schwenk, regarding the possibility of enhancing presence of Indian film across North America continent along with exploring business opportunities & collaboration ventures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)