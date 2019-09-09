Barcelona to stage Messi circus

Millions flock to Barcelona to watch Lionel Messi play at the Camp Nou, and visitors to the city will soon be able to see a circus show about the five-times world footballer of the year. Cirque du Soleil's show Messi10 will premiere at the Parc del Forum on Oct. 10, billed as a "euphoric 90-minute thrill ride that combines breathtaking physical performance with unthinkable poetic wonder".

The Barcelona and Argentina forward is rise from Rosario, in his home country, to the pinnacle of world football will be depicted in the first Cirque du Soleil show to debut in Spain. Media were on Monday has given access to the set, which is under construction and will accommodate 3,000 spectators at the show each night.

Also Read India, Pak agree on visa-free travel to Kartarpur gurdwara; differ over visitors' fee

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)