CW developing 'Dark Shadows' sequel series

A modern take on iconic gothic soap, "Dark Shadows", is in the works at The CW. The project from Warner Bros TV will be a sequel and will continue the story of the cult soap opera, which aired in 1966-71, reported Deadline.

The new version is titled "Dark Shadows: Reincarnation" and is described as a modern-day continuation of the "strange, terrifying, and sexy saga of the Collins family of Collinsport, Maine — a mysterious, influential, publicity-shy group hiding a ghastly secret: For the past 400 years, they've lived under a curse that bedevils their blueblood with every imaginable supernatural creature and horror." Mark B Perry is serving as the writer and executive producer on the project.

The original series, created by Dan Curtis, had a huge following and several attempts at revivals and reboots have followed in the years since. While NBC aired a short-lived version in 1991, The WB made a pilot for a new version of the show that didn't go to series.

Celebrated filmmaker Tim Burton has also directed a comedic feature-film take on the show in 2012, starring Johnny Depp as lead vampire character Barnabas Collins.

