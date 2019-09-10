Omari Hardwick to lead thriller 'Spell'

Actor Omari Hardwick is in final negotiations to star in Paramount Players thriller "Spell". The news comes close to the finale of his hit crime drama "Power".

"Hush" helmer Mark Tonderai will direct "Spell", reported Variety. The story follows a man (Hardwick) who crashes his plane while en route to rural Appalachia with his family for a funeral and awakens to find himself totally alone. "Relieved to be discovered by a seemingly kind elderly couple, he has no way of knowing the dark machinations that lie in wait as he is pulled deeper and deeper into a sinister world," the plot line read.

Kurt Wimmer has penned the script. He will also produce the project along with Gordon Gray, Morris Chestnut and Brian Wilkins.

"Spell" is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 28, 2020.

