Brad Paisley boards comedy series 'Fish Out of Water'

Country singer Brad Paisley is set to star in Amazon comedy series "Fish Out of Water". According to Vareity, Paisley is also executive producing the half-hour comedy series which has received a script commitment at Amazon.

The show will give a behind-the-scenes look at Paisley's struggle to keep a simple little fishing show from turning into a disaster like Fyre Festival. AD Miles will pen the script and serve as executive producer along with Will Arnett.

The series hails from Sony Pictures Televisions.

