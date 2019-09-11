Millie Bobby Brown turns producer with Netflix's 'A Time Lost'

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown is taking her association with streamer Netflix a notch above with the upcoming film, "A Time Lost". The movie is based on an original idea developed by the 15-year-old actor with her sister Paige.

Millie will produce the film through her banner PCMA Productions, the streamer said in a statement. The story, being adapted by Anna Klassen, follows two Long Island families whose long-standing feud comes to a head when one of their teenage daughters is diagnosed with cancer.

"We are so grateful to Netflix for their confidence in us and this beautiful story, which we have spent years writing and developing. It's about friendship, family and overcoming obstacles when it feels like the world is pushing you down. It's been a labor of love, literally," the Brown sisters said. Paige will executive produce the show along with her father Robert Brown.

"Millie is an extraordinary creative talent. We've been lucky to have her in our family from the beginning of her career. It is a genuine thrill to witness Millie bring her distinct vision to the screen, now as a writer and producer, alongside her sister on this wonderful film," Lisa Nishimura, VP independent film and documentary features for Netflix, said. Millie most recently featured in the third season of her smash-hit show "Stranger Things". Earlier, she made her film debut with "Godzilla: King of the Monsters".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)