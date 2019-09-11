'A Quiet Place' writers turned down Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars', 'Indiana Jones'

"A Quiet Place" scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods have revealed that they declined to work on Lucasfilm's future "Star Wars" films as they insisted on creating a new franchise. The duo has become one of the most sought after names in Hollywood following the success of John Krasinski-directed "A Quiet Place" and Lucasfilm caught up with them to talk about their iconic franchises -- "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones".

In an interview with Movieweb, the scribes said that during their discussions with the studio's executives, they made their intentions clear about working on "original ideas". "We went into Lucasfilm in the wake of 'A Quiet Place' and they wanted to talk to us about 'Indiana Jones' and 'Star Wars'.

"And we're like, 'We wanna talk to you about what is 'Star Wars' before it was 'Star Wars'? You guys have a responsibility to start a new franchise. That's where our hearts have always been, just trying to create original ideas," Woods said. Beck revealed that discussions centered more around what their take would be on "Indiana Jones" or "Star Wars".

"Without giving away too much it was simply ruminating on if we did an 'Indiana Jones' movie, what would we want to see in 'Indiana Jones?' Or if we did a 'Star Wars' movie, what's that chapter of the whole universe that we would want to see? "So it very much was an open canvas talk. It started going down the line a little bit but, again, as Bryan said, it's just not our DNA. We would rather create what the next 'Indiana Jones' could be," he said.

Beck and Woods are looking forward to their directorial debut "Haunt", which will release in the US on Friday.

