I&B Secretary lauds Publications Division for bringing books closer to people

Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting inaugurated the stall of Publications Division in Delhi Book Fair at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi today. Five books brought out by Publications Division were also released by Shri Khare. Shri A. Annamalai, Director, National Gandhi Museum was also present on the occasion.

Shri Amit Khare lauded the efforts of Publications Division in bringing the lives of great personalities closer to people through books published not only in Hindi and English but in several India languages. He also talked about the thriving culture of books in the era of internet, stating that while the internet is a repository of information, it is books which impart knowledge.

Publication Division's participation in the Book Fair

Being one of the prominent publishers of books on Gandhian thought, Publications Division is displaying an array of titles on Mahatma Gandhi in both print and e-versions. Books on speeches of President, Vice President and Prime Minister and also on other diverse subjects including history and heritage, children's literature, arts and culture, national freedom movement, biographies of national leaders, flora and fauna, science and economy, Rashtrapati Bhawan series among others are also being displayed. The Stall of Publications Division has been set up at the hangar opposite Hall 7 in Pragati Maidan.

Details of Books Released

Kasturi Parimal (Hindi): Kasturba Gandhi was witness to, and an imminent part of, the journey of transformation of a young boy named Mohan to Mahatma Gandhi. Told in a story format, the book is a biographical account of the trials and tribulations of Kasturba, her conversations with Gandhiji, and her rise as a prominent woman leader in the Indian Freedom struggle. The book sheds light on the important role played by Kasturba in the constructive programs initiated by Gandhiji, as well as community life in various ashrams. The writer of the book, Dr. Vishwas Patil is a known name in Marathi literature world.

1921 ke Asahayog Aandolan ki Jhankiyan: With a Preface written by former President Shri VV Giri, the book has write-ups by many known intellectuals, freedom fighters, and journalists, including Dr. Tarachand, Shri Prakash, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, Kaka Kalelkar, RR Diwakar, Haribhau Upadhyay and Dr. Harekrishna Mehta.

Gandhi Katha (Hindi and Urdu): It is a Graphic novel based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi. With a target readership of children, Publications Division is working to ensure publishing of the book in various Indian languages.

Women in Satyagraha (Gujarati): The book, written by Prof. Aparna Basu, former chairperson, National Gandhi Museum, originally published in English by Publications Division, has now been translated in Gujarati by eminent Gandhian Prof. Varsha Das. It chronicles the stories of many of the inspiring Satyagrahi women who rose to prominence during the daunting struggle against the biggest empire of the world but never went astray from the path of non-violence. It is no wonder that the serving spirit of many of these women inspired them to continue working for the social development of India in the post-independence era.

Homage to Mahatma: All India Radio Tributes (Tamil) - The book, originally published in English, and now translated in Tamil for the first time with the help of Gandhi Study Centre, Chennai, contains tributes to Mahatma Gandhi as broadcast on All India Radio after Gandhiji's death on 30th January 1948. The book contains tributes from eminent freedom fighters including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, as well as important dignitaries including Lord Mountbatten.

(With Inputs from PIB)