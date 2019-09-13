Whoopi Goldberg to star in 'The Stand'

Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg is joining the cast of CBS All Access' show "The Stand". The series is based on celebrated author Stephen King's book of the same name.

The veteran actor-host revealed the news of coming aboard the series during King's appearance on her talk show "The View". According to Variety, the series will also star Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Brad William Henke, and Daniel Sunjata.

As per the logline of the show, the story focuses on an "apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil". The destiny of humankind depends on the 108-year-old other Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a few of survivors.

As previously announced, James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, and Henry Zaga are set to play the leads. Actor Alexander Skarsgard has also boarded the cast and he will reportedly play the madman Randall Flagg. King is attached to write the final episode of the series, providing a "new coda" that goes beyond the book.

