Watching Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer again: Is the end inevitable?

The mixed opinions about the final season of Games of Thrones are still relevant, from the way Daenerys Targaryen turned evil to the almost-overnight death of the Night King, the last season has left grudges among many. But watching the trailer of Game of Thrones again, did the makers really drop hints about what was to come?

The trailer starts with Arya Stark reciting the dialogue, "I know death, he's got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one," and makes people think that she might be the star of this season. She sure was, in the latest seasons, Arya became the fan-favorite even surpassing Jon Snow and came out on top, killing the Night King.

The promo for the final season of Game of Thrones also features few stills of Euron Greyjoy's ships and also some interesting, smirky sequences of Cersei, including the part where Tyrion confronts her about Missandei. The trailer also has a scene of Cersei almost breaking down on the throne, keeping things interesting for her fans (the few that were left).

Apart from that, the trailer also shows a lot of Winterfell but as evident, there was a lot more to it eventually. The thing that should've sting is how the trailer of Game of Thrones final season doesn't give enough screen time to Daenerys, her dragons get a lot, but not her. Her behavior-change has left many disappointed, more so the people that named their kids after her.

So now the question is whether the end was inevitable? The trailer, and Arya oh well, certainly lives up to the expectation, even today, but what about the episodes itself?

Here is the Game of Thrones Season 8 trailer for you to get lost in the nostalgia once again!