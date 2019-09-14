B-town celebs greet fans on 'Hindi Diwas'

From Randeep Hooda to Ajay Devgn, several celebrities on Saturday extended their wishes on the occasion of 'Hindi Diwas'. Stating that 'language can be a great unifier,' Randeep wished fans on the occasion

"Language can be a great unifier. To celebrate #HindiDiwas is to also recognise the richness and diversity of our rainbow nation in all its glory. Let's learn more indigenous languages too," he tweeted. In another tweet, the actor asserted that many people can't read the Hindi script and respecting Hindi can't demean any other language.

'Hindi Diwas' marks the significance of the day when the Constituent Assembly of India first adopted the Hindi language as the official language of India. Madhuri Dixit also put out her wishes alongside a video in which she can be seen reciting a doha of Kabir in the Hindi.

"Speak such words, sans ego's ploy, Body remains composed, giving the listener joy," she recited. Producer Bhushan Kumar also wished on the occasion alongside a clip that read, "The country that doesn't take pride in its language and literature can never progress- Dr. Rajendra Prasad".

Actor Ajay too greeted fans on the occasion. Hindi is spoken as a native language by around 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth largest language in the world. Hindi got its name from the Persian word Hind, meaning 'Land of the Indus River.' (ANI)

