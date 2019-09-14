Shane Gillis and the outrage over latest SNL episode: What went wrong?

Saturday Night Live brought a new face in front of the audience recently, but it didn't really go as planned. Shane Gillis took the stage in the latest SNL episodes but some of his dialogues didn't go well with the audience and he is now facing widespread backlash over the purportedly "racial slurs."

Saturday Night Live, popularly known as SNL, is an American TV show where actors, comedians, and artists get together to perform short, hilarious skits on current, intelligent and at times ridiculous topics.

SNL usually brings out new faces to perform but this kind of outrage against a performer is rare. Many people are now asking SNL to fire Shane Gillis, anyone from the show is yet to make a comment about the issue.

Shane Gillis has apologized in a tweet from his personal account but his apology actually seems to have made things worse. "I'm a comedian who pushes boundaries," he wrote in the post but people are hitting out at him saying "racism is not pushing boundaries."

In the apology, Shane Gillis continues, "I sometimes miss. If you go through my 10 years of comedy, most of it bad, you're going to find a lot of bad misses. I'm happy to apologize to anyone who's actually offended by anything I've said. My intention is never to hurt anyone but I am trying to be the best comedian I can be and sometimes that requires risks."

The videos from the show couldn't be embedded as the content might be offensive to some viewers.