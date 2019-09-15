Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson in Mumbai to shoot 'Tenet'

Acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan, along with actor Robert Pattinson, is in the city to shoot for their upcoming action epic "Tenet". The director-actor duo arrived in Mumbai on Saturday.

According to photographs surfaced on social media, Nolan was spotted at the airport. Pattinson also obliged a fan with a selfie on his arrival.

Though the shooting schedule of the project has been kept under wraps, Nolan will reportedly film "Tenet" for around 10 days in the Maharashtrian capital. "Tenet" also stars Dimple Kapadia and will be Nolan's follow-up to his Oscar-nominated war drama "Dunkirk" (2017).

The film will be shot seven countries and is scheduled to be released on July 17, 2020.

