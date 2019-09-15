Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Singer Sam Smith embraces gender neutral pronouns they/them

British singer Sam Smith on Friday asked to be referred to by the gender neutral pronouns they/them, citing "a lifetime of being at war with my gender." The Grammy-winning musician, 27, made the announcement in an Instagram post titled "My pronouns are they/them." Eddie Money, rock 'n' roll hitmaker and reality TV star, dies at 70

American rock star Eddie Money, whose hits including "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Baby Hold On" formed part of the power pop soundtrack of the late 1970s and early 1980s, died in Los Angeles on Friday at age 70, his family said in a statement. A joke-telling rocker with a New York swagger and a heart of gold, Money recently revealed on his reality television series "Real Money" that he had esophageal cancer. The remaining five episodes of the show, in its second season on AXS TV, deal with his cancer.

Also Read: Singer Sam Smith embraces gender neutral pronouns they/them

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)