John Mulaney joins Hailee Steinfeld in 'Dickinson'

Comic-actor John Mulaney has been roped in to star in the upcoming period drama "Dickinson". The Apple TV Plus series will see Hailee Steinfeld in the title role of the acclaimed 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Mulaney will play essayist-philosopher Henry David Thoreau. No additional details about the "SNL" star's role as the "Walden" author were available currently.

The series is a comedic take on Dickinson's world, exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who does not fit in her era due to her imaginative point of view. Rapper-actor Wiz Khalifa stars in a guest role as 'Death'. David Gordon Green is attached to direct and executive produce, with Alena Smith as the creator. The show debuts on November 1 on the new streaming service.

