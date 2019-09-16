Google honours ‘King of the Blues’ B B King by doodle

Google celebrated the legacy of B B King with a special doodle to mark the 94th birth anniversary of the “King of the Blues”. The doodle, illustrated by guest artist Steve Spencer and animated by Nayeli Lavanderos, shows the American artist in a black jacket with a bow holding a six-string guitar.

Born on September 15, 1925 in Mississipi in the US, King started recording music at the age of 24 with “Three O’Clock Blues” and went on to create classics like “The Thrill is Gone” and “Everyday I Have the Blues”. “(He) brought blues music from cotton fields and street corners to grand halls and arenas across the world,” said Google.

During his lifetime, the singer, guitarist and songwriter won 15 Grammy Awards besides the Lifetime Grammy Achievement Award in 1987. He died on May 14, 2015.

