Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry’s marriage delay, is Selena Gomez responsible?

Orlando Bloom's engagement to Katy Perry was revealed in February this year. They initially started dating after the 73rd Golden Globe Awards in January 2016. Later, after a year, they confirmed that they were no longer loving birds. However, they again resumed their relationship in April 2018 and announced their relationship after a year.

Many fans of Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are wondering when they will tie the knot. A few months back, a magazine reported that the Hollywood singer discovered some inappropriate text messages in his handset from Jennifer Aniston. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is undoubtedly a good friend of the ex-wife of Justin Theroux but the texts were reportedly not sober and relaxing. She reportedly asked Jennifer Aniston to stay away from him. However, later we came to know there was no evidence in support of this claim.

In a recent interview with OK! Magazine, Orlando Bloom said that he could not wait to marry Katy Perry and have more children with her. He expressed his desire to expand his family with her.

"I can't wait to get married again and have more kids at some point in my life. That's really important to me but I still feel like I'm growing up. Being in this industry, there's so much public attention and you're often flung to the far corners of the world," the 42-year-old actor said.

Now, rumor has popped up that they are not getting married due to Selena Gomez. Katy Perry has reportedly decided to postpone her wedding with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor after she discovered secret text messages to him from Selena Gomez. She even reportedly accused him of betraying her, as covered by Union Journalism.

"Perry feels humiliated and believes that Gomez is 'clearly obsessed' with Bloom. She states that Bloom has no business with Gomez even though he assures Perry that they are just friends, the source added.

The source also added that Orlando Bloom and Selena Gomez flirted each other on several occasions. A rumor on possible relationship between them also previously popped up although they did not give any official statements on it. The 34-year-old singer is annoyed over him due to his connectivity to Selena Gomez. That's the reason, why their wedding is getting late.