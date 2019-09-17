Amit Trivedi, Ritviz to perform at OnePlus Music Festival

A host of performers, including Amit Trivedi and Ritviz, are set to perform at the inaugural edition of OnePlus music festival, the organizers announced Tuesday. The festival, being headlined by international singing sensations Katy Perry and Dua Lipa, will be held on November 16 at the DY Patil Stadium here.

Trivedi, the multi-hyphenate music talent, said he is looking forward to performing at the music festival. "This is going to be a first of its kind platform with a fantastic set of artists, and I'm really glad to be joining the celebration," he said.

"It feels great to be part of such an amazing line-up of artists. Each one of them has carved a unique path for themselves and I'm super humbled to share the stage with them. Major props to OnePlus for putting this together," Ritviz, who is trained in Hindustani Classical music, said. Popular band The Local Train, popularly known for their singles like "Aaoge tum kabhi" and "Choo lo" are also set to perform at the music gala.

"It's an honour to be able to perform on the same stage with icons like Katy Perry and Dua Lipa," the band said. The organizer's also announced that up and coming modern post-rock band aswekeepsearching is also set to play at a festival.

"Since 2017, when we had no other brands wanting to work with us. OnePlus gave us this opportunity to execute our ideas, build a community of fans and even release content online; the much-needed push for any independent artist. "We are thankful and thus we feel that there won't be any better way to express that, than playing at the first-ever music festival by OnePlus along with such a great line-up. This show is dedicated to all the love and support by OnePlus to aswekeepsearching," they said.

